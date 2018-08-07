Overview

Dr. Narayan Devaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Devaraj works at SAVARIRAYAN MEDICAL CORP in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.