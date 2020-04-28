Overview

Dr. Narayan Dharel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Md From Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Dharel works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.