Dr. Narayan Dharel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayan Dharel, MD
Overview
Dr. Narayan Dharel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Md From Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Dharel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC1031 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dharel?
Excellent care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Narayan Dharel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Japanese and Nepali
- 1942464102
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Md From Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dharel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dharel works at
Dr. Dharel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dharel speaks Hindi, Japanese and Nepali.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.