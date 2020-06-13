Overview of Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD

Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll Hosps and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Comprehensive sleep and breathing disorders center P.C in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.