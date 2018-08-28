Dr. Narayan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayan Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narayan Reddy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Queens Med Ctr
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Dayton Pulmonary and Critical Care Inc.2200 Philadelphia Dr Ste 548, Dayton, OH 45406 Directions (937) 424-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr.
About Dr. Narayan Reddy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1326072687
Education & Certifications
- Queens Med Ctr
- Queens Hosp Ctr
- Elizabeth Genl Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
