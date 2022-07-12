See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Warren, MI
Dr. Narayan Verma, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.7 (138)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Narayan Verma, MD

Dr. Narayan Verma, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warren, MI. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Verma works at BG Tri Cnty Nrlgy & Sleep Clnc in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Sleep Apnea and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BG Tri Cnty Nrlgy & Sleep Clnc
    31150 Hoover Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 983-3666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Narayan Verma, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1083680235
    Education & Certifications

    • JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narayan Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verma works at BG Tri Cnty Nrlgy & Sleep Clnc in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Verma’s profile.

    Dr. Verma has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Sleep Apnea and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

