Dr. Ambati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayana Ambati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narayana Ambati, MD
Dr. Narayana Ambati, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Ambati works at
Dr. Ambati's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Central Ca7014 N Whitney Ave Ste A, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 321-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ambati is concerned with my health, and discusses my options openly. I feel like he's truly concerned about me and a person.
About Dr. Narayana Ambati, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1174528178
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Co Hosp
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambati has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.