See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Hudson, FL
Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Hudson, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD

Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Rattehalli works at Gulf to Bay Cardio & Thoracic Surgery in Hudson, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rattehalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuRepair Brain & Spine
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 320, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 861-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • One Health
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rattehalli?

    Jul 25, 2018
    I went to oak hill in so much pain i thought i was going to die. I ended up having surgery with Dr.Rattehalli. He and his partner were amazing he put chest tubes in my lung drained all the fluid came and checked on me every single day in my 2 weeks in the ICU. The nurses were amazing the whole time i was there they took amazing care of me when i was scared to death and didn't know what was going on. I would give them 12 stars.
    Alesha in Spring hill, FL — Jul 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rattehalli to family and friends

    Dr. Rattehalli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rattehalli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD.

    About Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144201260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine | Bronx - Lebanon Hospital | Case Western Reserve University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rattehalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rattehalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rattehalli works at Gulf to Bay Cardio & Thoracic Surgery in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rattehalli’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattehalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattehalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattehalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattehalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Narayana Rattehalli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.