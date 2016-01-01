Overview

Dr. Narayana Narayana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Narayana works at Narayana P. Narayana, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.