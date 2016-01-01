Dr. Narayana Narayana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayana Narayana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narayana Narayana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Narayana works at
Locations
1
Narayana P. Narayana, MD1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1210, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 756-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Narayana Narayana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952377848
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
- Bergen Pines Cnty Hosp|Coney Is Hosp
- Lincoln Hosp Misericordia H
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayana works at
Dr. Narayana has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narayana speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayana.
