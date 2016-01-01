Overview of Dr. Narayana Reddy, MD

Dr. Narayana Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Human Service Center in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.