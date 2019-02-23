See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Narayana Shenoy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Narayana Shenoy, MD

Dr. Narayana Shenoy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    66 WEISS ST, Buffalo, NY 14206 (716) 674-6612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Hypothyroidism
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Hypothyroidism
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Feb 23, 2019
    Dr Shenoy is a wonderful MD!!
    Garner, NC — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. Narayana Shenoy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Shenoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

