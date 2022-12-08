Overview

Dr. Narayanachar Murali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Murali works at Gastroenterology Associates in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.