Dr. Narayanachar Murali, MD
Dr. Narayanachar Murali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates of Orangeburg P.A.1131 Cook Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 539-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
For someone who is very critical of services rendered to me wherein I feel or believe my time is not considered, I am very surprised how this entire experience was so pleasant. The staff were so attentive and considerate. I couldn't help but notice that not one person ever spoke to me without a smile upon their faces. I believe they actually disarmed me of my usual frustrations which would normally occur after a two hour delay. I can only attribute this to the culture Dr. Murali has nurtured at the core of his practice. Thank you, Mr. Normally Grumpy.
About Dr. Narayanachar Murali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1649241118
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentuckymedcial Center
- Grant Hospital
- Bowring/Lady Curzon Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
