Overview of Dr. Narcisa German, MD

Dr. Narcisa German, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. German works at IU Health Arnett Physicians Family Medicine in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.