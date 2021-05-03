Dr. Hindoyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nareen Hindoyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nareen Hindoyan, MD
Dr. Nareen Hindoyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hindoyan works at
Dr. Hindoyan's Office Locations
Drange Hallman Medical Corporation800 Fairmount Ave Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-7350
- 2 8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing bedside manner. Very relatable. Takes her time and never feels rushed. Very observant and patient with our babies.
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1821314485
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hindoyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hindoyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hindoyan speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hindoyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hindoyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hindoyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hindoyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.