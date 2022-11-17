Overview of Dr. Naren Gupta, MD

Dr. Naren Gupta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Vascular Institute of Virginia in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.