Dr. Naren Gupta, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (34)
Map Pin Small Woodbridge, VA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Naren Gupta, MD

Dr. Naren Gupta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Vascular Institute of Virginia in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Institute of Virginia
    14085 Crown Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 828-8416
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
  • UM Charles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Interruption Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortoenteric Fistula Chevron Icon
Arm Swelling Chevron Icon
Arterial Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Graft Chevron Icon
Arterial Revascularization Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Color Doppler Flow Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Popliteal Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Fibromuscular Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Fistula Testing Chevron Icon
Fistulogram Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
In-Office Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Mechanical Thrombectomy Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intra-Arterial Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg Bypass Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Embolectomy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Thrombectomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Nutcracker Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous and Arterial Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Naren Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487862272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi|University of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naren Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Vascular Institute of Virginia in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

