Dr. Naren Ramakrishna, MD
Dr. Naren Ramakrishna, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Physician Associates LLC7472 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-8650
Orlando Health Cancer Institute - Clermont1361 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 101, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-8650
Oncology Pharmacy-lake Mary210 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 841-8650
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ramakrishna has been my husbands Dr for over 3 years. We call him the "REAL DEAL" because he is! He is wonderful! Almost every time we go in after the latest scan...he goes back to earlier scans to show us the progress....EVERY TIME! He spends ALOT of time with us. He is very confident of his abilities, very professional, very complete and we just love him! We feel like we are in the best hands possible with Dr. Ramakrishna!
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Ramakrishna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakrishna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishna works at
Dr. Ramakrishna speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishna.
