Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD
Overview of Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD
Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Venkatesan's Office Locations
ENT Consultants of North Texas3600 Gaston Ave Ste 502, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7700
White Rock ENT, Dallas, TX1130 Beachview St Ste 240, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-0418
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr Venkatesan for my daughters unexplained cough. He took the time to talk to me and was very patient with me despite my apprehension and fear. I strongly recommend him as a specialist for you kiddo if you need a good doctor.
About Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1346484318
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Emory University School of Medicine
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
