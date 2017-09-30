Dr. Narender Annapureddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annapureddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narender Annapureddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Narender Annapureddy, MD
Dr. Narender Annapureddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annapureddy's Office Locations
- 1 1161 21st Ave S Ste T3113, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-1900
-
2
Vanderbilt Children's Clinic-clarksville800 Weatherly Dr Ste 201, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 875-4036
-
3
Nashville General Hospital1818 Albion St, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (615) 341-4000Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed me with PMR, no small task. Listens, never rushed, sensitive, professional, caring. Respects my opinions and supports my research. He responds ASAP through the Vanderbilt patient APP. No trouble with his accent. Has walked me from severe pain to pain free daily life over the last year. So glad I was referred to him. The lab and the front office that back him up are excellent in every way. Always follows up on lab work. I only have positive things to say. Thank you so much <3
About Dr. Narender Annapureddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821302597
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
