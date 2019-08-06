See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD

Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Guru Nanak University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatia works at Advanced Women's Health in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ostergard Gynecology & Female Urology
    3650 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 218-8778
  2. 2
    Kathy Wilson, MD
    2683 Pacific Ave # A, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 989-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 06, 2019
    I had my son via emergency c-section in 1999. Thank God this guy was the obgyn surgeon available at Long Beach Memorial during that time. He is not friendly nor is he fatherly or chatty. He was however, precise, knew what he was doing and he will get you and your child out of there alive. Fast forward to when I had my other son in 2016, my obgyn teamed up with this guy for my scheduled c-section. I was on the cold metal table and my ob and Dr. Bhatia were chatting about my surgery 15 years ago. I felt like I was in the nail salon while 2 ladies are chit chatting in Vietnamese. I told them, guys, I'm numbed but I can hear you chatting about me. As my ob gyn says, Dr Bhatia is never going to win Mr. Congeniality anywhere, but if your life is on the line, this guy is your guy.
    Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982708921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Med Center
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Harlem/Columbia U
    Medical Education
    • Guru Nanak University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
