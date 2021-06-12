Dr. Jogenpally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narender Jogenpally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narender Jogenpally, MD
Dr. Narender Jogenpally, MD is a Hematology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jogenpally works at
Dr. Jogenpally's Office Locations
-
1
Arvind B. Shah MD Inc.401 Division St Ste 100, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-4350
-
2
Saint Francis Hospital333 Laidley St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 347-6500
-
3
Thomas Memorial Hospital4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jogenpally?
The office staff were professional & friendly. Like most patients who find themselves in need of this particular service, my anxiety level was off the scale when I arrived for my first visit. Even though I am a retired registered nurse, I did not know what to expect. The office staff, through the kind & caring personalities they exhibited, were able to substantially ratchet-down my anxiety level. After meeting with the physician, I found him to be direct & "to the point," yet professional & friendly . . . the way I imagine most patients would hope to be dealt with in such a situation.
About Dr. Narender Jogenpally, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1396741880
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jogenpally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jogenpally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jogenpally works at
Dr. Jogenpally has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jogenpally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jogenpally speaks Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jogenpally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jogenpally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jogenpally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jogenpally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.