See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Narendra Garg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Narendra Garg, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Narendra Garg, MD

Dr. Narendra Garg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Garg works at Narendra K Garg MD in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yara Daloul, MD
Dr. Yara Daloul, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD
Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jorge Ataucuri Vargas, MD
Dr. Jorge Ataucuri Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Garg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Narendra K Garg MD
    1995 Springbrook Square Dr Ste 119, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-6644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Limb Pain
Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis
Limb Pain
Varicose Eczema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?

    Feb 02, 2021
    very prompt and caring, have been working with Dr. Garg for years now and value his service very much
    — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Narendra Garg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Narendra Garg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garg to family and friends

    Dr. Garg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Narendra Garg, MD.

    About Dr. Narendra Garg, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134136369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Griffin Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Edgewater Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narendra Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Narendra Garg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.