Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD
Overview of Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD
Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Gohel works at
Dr. Gohel's Office Locations
Advanced Breast Care Center27472 Schoenherr Rd Ste 108, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 533-5051
Seton St Clair Urgent Care955 Fred W Moore Hwy, Saint Clair, MI 48079 Directions (810) 223-9520
Macomb Surgical Specialists4014 River Rd Ste 3B, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 329-4779
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1760439459
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gohel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gohel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gohel has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gohel speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohel.
