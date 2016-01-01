Overview of Dr. Narendra Khare, MD

Dr. Narendra Khare, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Khare works at Rush University Urology in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.