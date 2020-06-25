Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD
Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Narendra R. Kumar M.d PC4701 Towne Centre Rd Ste 201, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 793-1040
- 2 555 W Wackerly St Ste 3725, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 835-1855
- 3 248 Washington Ave Ste B, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 792-2792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
We highly recommend Dr. Kumar if you need a sleep study. The results were known the next for my husband’s sleep apnea study which was much different than the weeks we waited at another center for my daughter’s study. The office has been fabulous with follow up to make sure my husband has what he needs for equipment and medical management for his obstructive sleep apnea.
About Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598704892
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.