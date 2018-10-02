Overview of Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD

Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Narepalem works at Popular Creek Surgery Center in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Buffalo Grove, IL and Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.