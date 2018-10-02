Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narepalem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD
Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Narepalem works at
Dr. Narepalem's Office Locations
Popular Creek Surgery Center1585 Barrington Rd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 823-3185
- 2 900 Rand Rd Ste 120, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 843-5740
Uropartners LLC1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 135, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 823-3185
Uropartners LLC1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 200, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 823-3185
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cant say enough good things about Dr. Narepalem. He performed a radical prostatectomy 8/18 and the results have been awesome. Minimal incontinence. I left the hospital the day after surgery and only needed 1 Tylenol pain. He was very clear on what to expect and what I needed to do pre and post surgery. He made me wait as well, which at 1st I wasn't happy about, but I did need to lose weight. Which is the reason the surgery was so successful. PSA 0 1 month later Awesome Dr!!! Highly recommend
About Dr. Narendra Narepalem, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narepalem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narepalem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narepalem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narepalem works at
Dr. Narepalem has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narepalem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narepalem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narepalem.
