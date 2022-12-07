Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM
Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was attentive and professional during my first visit today. I do highly appreciate that he responded to all my questions and concerns in a very compassionate and easy to understand way. I will definitely see him again if my problem continues.
About Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1578539813
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger-Community Medical Center Of Scranton, Pennsylvania|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affliated Hospitals
- St. Michael's Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
