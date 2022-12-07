See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.9 (205)
Map Pin Small Schaumburg, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM

Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd
    120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendon Contracture
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Toe
Bunionette
Calcaneus Fracture
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Electrical Nerve Stimulation
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Fracture Care
Ingrown Toenail
Metatarsal Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ruptured Tendon
Sever's Disease
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Tendon Disorders
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (199)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Patel was attentive and professional during my first visit today. I do highly appreciate that he responded to all my questions and concerns in a very compassionate and easy to understand way. I will definitely see him again if my problem continues.
    Tamara S. — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1578539813
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger-Community Medical Center Of Scranton, Pennsylvania|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affliated Hospitals
    • St. Michael's Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narendra Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

