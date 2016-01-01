Dr. Narendra Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narendra Reddy, MD
Dr. Narendra Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Shenandoah Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Chialegent Health Psychiatric Associates801 Harmony St Ste 302, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 328-2609
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Shenandoah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
About Dr. Narendra Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1649320649
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.