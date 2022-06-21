Overview

Dr. Narendra Siddaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Siddaiah works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.