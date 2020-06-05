Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narendra Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narendra Singh, MD
Dr. Narendra Singh, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
1
Vanderbilt Heart Transplant1215 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-7878
2
Vanderbilt University Medical Center128 N Anderson Ln, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 936-0149
3
Vanderbilt Spine Center (one Hundred Oaks)719 Thompson Ln Ste 23108, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 875-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Narendra Singh, Has been treating me for neck pain and lower back pain .. in my opinion he really is doing his best to try to help and it truly shows that he cares.
About Dr. Narendra Singh, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235137183
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
