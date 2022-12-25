Dr. Narendra Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Narendra Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
NSC Cardiology1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 845-8960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
NSC Cardiology- Main Office5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy Ste 1401, Johns Creek, GA 30024 Directions (678) 208-0165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
The office staff is helpful and everything went very smooth.
About Dr. Narendra Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1760477202
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's and Toronto General Hospital
- Toronto General and St Michael's Hospital
- St Michaeal Hospital-Univ Of Toronto
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Dalhousie University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.