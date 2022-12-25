Overview

Dr. Narendra Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Singh works at NSC Cardiology in Cumming, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.