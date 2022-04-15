Dr. Narendra Upadhyaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Upadhyaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narendra Upadhyaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Locations
Dr. Upa Cardiology Inc.2301 N University Dr Ste 106, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 986-1232
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Dr Upa is the best cardiologist I encountered. He is very knowledgeable and I trust him. He is very caring and treat you like a relative. He is very concerned about his patients health and thank God I met him.
About Dr. Narendra Upadhyaya, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upadhyaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhyaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyaya has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyaya.
