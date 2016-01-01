Dr. Naresh Bellam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naresh Bellam, MD
Overview of Dr. Naresh Bellam, MD
Dr. Naresh Bellam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Prattville, AL.
Dr. Bellam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bellam's Office Locations
-
1
Mcc Prattville Infusion Pharmacy645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 207, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 351-1000
-
2
Carmichael Imaging4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 351-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellam?
About Dr. Naresh Bellam, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1538373907
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellam works at
Dr. Bellam has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellam speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.