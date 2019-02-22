See All Urologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD

Urology
3.3 (18)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD

Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern

Dr. Desireddi works at Urology Austin Pllc in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desireddi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Austin Pllc
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 341-2200
  2. 2
    Shine Foot and Ankle Center
    11614 FM 2244 Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 263-0300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 22, 2019
    I highly recommend Doctor Desireddi to anyone with a urology problem. He is exceptionally proficient at his craft and listens closely to any patient input. I came to see him as a follow up to a prostate cancer procedure done in VA. His administrative staff is first class.
    George M in Lakeway, TX — Feb 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD
    About Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548390909
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
