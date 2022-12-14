Overview of Dr. Naresh Ganesh, MD

Dr. Naresh Ganesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ganesh works at Naresh J Ganesh MD in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.