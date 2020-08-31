Overview

Dr. Naresh Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Niagara Falls Physician Associates PC in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.