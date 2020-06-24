Dr. Naresh Kodwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naresh Kodwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naresh Kodwani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kodwani works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista10550 Quivira Rd Ste 335, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2974Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kodwani?
I like Dr Kodwani & his staff & think they all do a great job.
About Dr. Naresh Kodwani, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1063525566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Aga Khan University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodwani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodwani works at
Dr. Kodwani has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.