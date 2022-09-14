Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD
Overview of Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD
Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Mandava's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mandova is the best doctor in the region. I trust him. Dr. Mandova is excellent in monitoring my diabetic retinopathy and saved miy vision. He is kind and caring. Their is no else I trust.
Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandava accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.
