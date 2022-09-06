Dr. Nagella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naresh Nagella, MD
Overview of Dr. Naresh Nagella, MD
Dr. Naresh Nagella, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Ewing, NJ.
Dr. Nagella works at
Dr. Nagella's Office Locations
1
Capital Health Center for Digestive Health850 Bear Tavern Rd Ste 309, Ewing, NJ 08628 Directions (609) 815-7390
2
Capital Health - Pulmonology Specialists2 Capital Way Ste 357, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 815-7390
3
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naresh Nagella displays a great deal of empathy when dealing with his patients and their families. He is easily one of the best pulmonologists, let alone doctor, that I have come across at Robert Wood Johnson. His sense of candor is admirable, as it is clear he takes his work very seriously. Dr. Nagella's contribution to the medical field is commendable; I have gained a newfound respect for doctors after dealing with him. I am grateful for his support and lucky to call him a friend. If you or your loved one are under his care, just know you are well taken care of.
About Dr. Naresh Nagella, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1497068803
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagella works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagella.
