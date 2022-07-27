Overview of Dr. Naresh Patel, MD

Dr. Naresh Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

