Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
Dr. Naresh Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As I stated in a review from last year, my lower back surgery was a total success. Dr. Patel and his staff were and are truly amazing. In this 1 year follow up, he spent as much time as needed to explain my back issues and the great results of my healing process. NO PAIN !! My Kudos to everyone at the Mayo Clinic !!
About Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023093218
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
