Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD

Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Utesa School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Pathak works at Care Health Center II, Inc. in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pathak's Office Locations

    Care Health Center II
    7471 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 110, Tamarac, FL 33319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 748-6175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Wonderful doctor with a great staff. Would highly recommend
    — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1528043601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Utesa School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pathak works at Care Health Center II, Inc. in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pathak’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

