Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO
Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazloom's Office Locations
- 1 305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-3593
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazloom?
Went to visit for a Parotid Cyst, it was wonderful to have her drain it. I look normal now. I feel so much better about my appearance.
About Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003012642
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazloom has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.