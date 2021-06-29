Dr. Nargess Ahgharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahgharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nargess Ahgharian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nargess Ahgharian, MD
Dr. Nargess Ahgharian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahgharian's Office Locations
- 1 220 E 69th St Ste C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-3080
- 2 225 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 905-3900
3
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. A. for a gyn problem, which three other doctors snuffed off as age related. After a comfortable examination, she diagnosed the problem, and gave me the proper medication. Her approach is holistic, with concern for the overall health of her patients, rare among so-called specialists. In addition to her knowledge, she is a pleasure to talk with. I was coughing during the exam, and when it was completed, she personally came back to the room with a glass of water...a simple gesture that is testimony to her kindness.I've already called my friends to recommend her, with complete confidence..
About Dr. Nargess Ahgharian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1447230206
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
