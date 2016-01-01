Overview of Dr. Nargis Minhas, MD

Dr. Nargis Minhas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Minhas works at Carenet Medical Group in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.