Dr. Savani accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nargis Savani, MD
Overview of Dr. Nargis Savani, MD
Dr. Nargis Savani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savani's Office Locations
- 1 10 County Center Rd, White Plains, NY 10607 Directions (914) 948-1192
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nargis Savani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
