Dr. Narhari Panchal, MD
Overview of Dr. Narhari Panchal, MD
Dr. Narhari Panchal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Panchal's Office Locations
Thomas S Scanlon MD350 Alberta Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 833-7112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most caring doctor I ever met. The compassion this Dr. has is off the charts!!!! His medical knowledge' well let me just say this. The surgeries that Dr. Panchal has performed on me have been minor, major and extreme and I would not be here today if I had not been so blessed to have been referred by many , many other doctors, nurses and so many others that have been so lucky as myself. Thanks Dr. Panchal
About Dr. Narhari Panchal, MD
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
