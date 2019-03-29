Overview of Dr. Narieman Nik, MD

Dr. Narieman Nik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Nik works at Washington Hospital Center Corporation in Washington, DC with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.