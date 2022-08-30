Overview of Dr. Nariman Boyle, MD

Dr. Nariman Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Boyle works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.