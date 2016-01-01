Dr. Narin Apisarnthanarax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apisarnthanarax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narin Apisarnthanarax, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Narin Apisarnthanarax, MD is a Dermatologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Apisarnthanarax works at
Clear Lake Dermatology450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 309, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-9681
Clear Lake Dermatology2508 Gulf Fwy S Ste 110, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 557-6288
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669506663
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Apisarnthanarax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apisarnthanarax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apisarnthanarax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apisarnthanarax has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apisarnthanarax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Apisarnthanarax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apisarnthanarax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apisarnthanarax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apisarnthanarax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.