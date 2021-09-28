Dr. Bajwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narinder Bajwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Narinder Bajwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Orchard Hospital and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
California Heart Center481 Plumas Blvd Ste 201, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 634-9988
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Orchard Hospital
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajwa?
Dr. Bajwa always explains things thoroughly in language I can easily understand. Very personable and easy to talk to. I credit him primarily with me being alive today and feeling really good. The staff is also most outstanding.
About Dr. Narinder Bajwa, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Panjabi
- 1750332920
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Dr. Bajwa has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bajwa speaks Chinese and Panjabi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.