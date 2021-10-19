Dr. Narinder Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narinder Bala, MD
Overview of Dr. Narinder Bala, MD
Dr. Narinder Bala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bala works at
Dr. Bala's Office Locations
Narinder S Bala MD3120 Tulare St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 444-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My doctor, my parents trusted him with me ever since I was 7 and I'm 15, really appreciate all the work he does.
About Dr. Narinder Bala, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1942392683
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bala accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bala speaks Panjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala.
