Dr. Narinder Batra, MD
Overview
Dr. Narinder Batra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 406, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 484-7968
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Narinder Batra, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
