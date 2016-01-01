Overview

Dr. Narinder Batra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.